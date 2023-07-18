TÜRKIYES EXPORTS TO UAE IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR TOP $2B

Türkiye's exports to UAE in first half of year top $2B

Türkiye's exports to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first half of this year topped $2 billion.

With the normalization in recent years of relations between Türkiye and Middle East countries, bilateral trade between the countries is rapidly rising.

This rise was marked by a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between Türkiye and the UAE.

While commercial relations continue to develop towards the goal of bringing the bilateral trade volume to $40 billion, Türkiye's exports to the UAE are soaring.

Türkiye's exports to the UAE rose 21.2% in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022 to $2.03 billion, according to Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) figures.

This made the UAE the 13th-largest destination for Turkish exporters.

The UAE was also the number five country in the first half of the year in terms of Türkiye's exports rising.

Turkish exports to the UAE jumped $355.13 million this January-June on a yearly basis.

On the basis of sector, the jewelry sector claimed the most exports to the UAE by dollar value-$753.1 million.

It was followed by chemicals and products with $138.5 million, electricity and electronics with $104.9 million, cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and related products with $91 million, and ready-made clothing and apparel with $87.8 million.



















