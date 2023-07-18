Türkiye continues to battle forest fires in its western, southern provinces

Türkiye continued to battle forest fires Monday, particularly in its western provinces of Muğla, Çanakkale and Tekirdağ and Adana, Mersin and Hatay provinces in the south.

Fires broke out in Ayvacık district in Çanakkale, Malkara district in Tekirdağ, Datça district in Muğla, Gülnar and Mezitli districts in Mersin, Karaisalı district in Adana and Belen district in Hatay.

Çanakkale Governor İlhami Aktaş said winds fueled the fire's spread but they remained determined in their fight against it.

Efforts to control the fire in Çanakkale involve six aircraft, 15 helicopters, 109 water sprinklers, 14 pieces of heavy equipment and 543 personnel.

The fires in Ayvacık and Malkara districts are being tackled from both the air and the ground.

A fire that started at a restaurant in Datça district and later spread to the surrounding forest has been successfully extinguished. Agricultural, maquis and forest areas were impacted.

A fire that broke out in Gülnar district has been contained, while a fire in Mezitli district has been extinguished.

Firefighting efforts are currently concentrated in Hatay, Mersin and Çanakkale.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı said late Sunday that 16 of the 19 forest fires that broke out during the day were under control.