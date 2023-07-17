 Contact Us
The Kızılırmak Delta hosts a variety of wildlife as a Bird Paradise

The Kızılırmak Delta, located in Samsun, stands out with its presence of wild horses and buffaloes, endemic plant species, and being listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List. As a Bird Paradise, it also hosts a wide range of bird species.

Published July 17,2023
The Kızılırmak Delta Bird Paradise, covering an area of 56,000 hectares, including the region where the Kızılırmak River meets the sea, is one of Türkiye's important areas of biological diversity.

The Kızılırmak Delta, located within the borders of the districts of Bafra, 19 Mayıs, and Alaçam in Samsun, ranks among Türkiye's most important wetland areas.

The delta, which homes 365 bird species, welcomes thousands of local and foreign visitors every year, especially nature enthusiasts, macro and bird photographers.