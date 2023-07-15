PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MARKS 7TH ANNIVERSARY OF TÜRKIYES DEFEATED COUP

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan marked the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day by sharing a message on his social media account.



In his post, Erdoğan said, "I wish God's mercy on our heroes who fell martyr while protecting their state, nation, independence and will on July 15, and I would like to express my gratitude to all my brothers who were honored with veterans and did not let the coup plotters pass.''



''Have a blessed July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day." Erdoğan added.



In his social media post, President Erdoğan shared an image of the Turkish flag along with a photo depicting the courageous citizens who thwarted the coup attempt by neutralizing a tank on July 15.



















