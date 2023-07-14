NEPHEW OF TERRORIST ORGANIZATION FETÖS RINGLEADER CAPTURED

Selman Gülen, the nephew of the leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ), Fetullah Gülen, was captured in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district along with his wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law.

As part of an investigation conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the Organized Crime Unit and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) carried out a coordinated operation.

It was determined that the fugitive suspects had been hiding in an organization house for about a year.

It was also found that the suspects had deposited money in banks based on the instructions of the organization's leader and held purported managerial positions in the organization's associations and foundations.

It was stated that the suspects had contact with individuals in the so-called top management of the organization and made statements indicating their affiliation with the organization.

It was further discovered that Selman Gülen was actively involved in the current financial structure of the organization.

During the searches, numerous digital materials, a large amount of foreign currency, and two counterfeit identities were seized.







