Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler meets his Italian, Estonian, Greek counterparts in Vilnius

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Wednesday met with his Italian, Greek, and Estonian counterparts on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

Güler earlier had a meeting with Italian defense chief Guido Crosetto and Hanno Pevkur, the defense minister of Estonia, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.





He then met Greek Defense Minister Nikos Dendias.

During the meeting, the importance of maintaining a positive agenda in Turkish-Greek relations and keeping dialogue channels open was stressed, the ministry said.





An agreement to resume confidence-building measures meetings between the countries was also confirmed.

On Tuesday, Güler also took part in a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Joe Biden.