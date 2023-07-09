 Contact Us
Elazığ man offers unexpected visitor grasshopper some watermelon

While sitting on the balcony of his house in Elazığ, a resident had an unexpected encounter with a giant grasshopper that landed nearby. Seizing the opportunity, he carefully captured the grasshopper and brought it inside his kitchen. Showing kindness, he decided to offer the grasshopper some watermelon as food.

Published July 09,2023
The remarkable size of the grasshopper caught the attention of those present. Using a fork, they presented pieces of watermelon to the grasshopper, who eagerly consumed them with great appetite.

Afterward, the citizen released the grasshopper back into its natural habitat.