Elazığ man offers unexpected visitor grasshopper some watermelon

While sitting on the balcony of his house in Elazığ, a resident had an unexpected encounter with a giant grasshopper that landed nearby. Seizing the opportunity, he carefully caught the grasshopper and brought it into his kitchen. He decided to offer the grasshopper some watermelon.

The remarkable size of the grasshopper caught the attention of those present. Using a fork, they presented pieces of watermelon to the grasshopper, who eagerly consumed them with great appetite.

Afterward, the citizen released the grasshopper back into its natural habitat.







