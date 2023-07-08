More than 900 irregular migrants held in Türkiye

A total of 900 irregular migrants were held in Türkiye's Istanbul and Izmir provinces on Friday, security sources said.

During security checks, 728 irregular migrants were held across Istanbul.

In the western Izmir province, 200 irregular migrants were apprehended.

Following necessary procedures, migrants were handed over to provincial migration management centers for deportation.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.





























