Türkiye, Serbia ties reach highest level in history: President Erdoğan

The relations between Ankara and Belgrade have reached the highest level in history, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan thanked Vucic for congratulating him on his reelection, according to the Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan won the May 28 presidential runoff election, securing 52.18% of the vote.

Türkiye sees Serbia as an important country for the stability of the region and supports its integration with the EU.

Bilateral relations with Serbia are progressing positively, and commercial and economic relations are developing with a strong momentum.