2 ISRAELI CITIZENS WHO RAN ONTO ISTANBULS AIRPORT TARMAC TO CATCH PLANE ARRESTED, DEPORTED

This week two Israeli citizens were deported from Türkiye after running onto an Istanbul airport tarmac and endangering security, Turkish security officials said Thursday.

Trying to get to Tel Aviv from Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport, on Tuesday a father and son exited the boarding bridge they were in without permission and ran onto the tarmac, as they had been unable to get to their plane on time.

After being caught by airport security, the two were arrested by the police for endangering flight security.

At airports, access to the tarmac is strictly limited to authorized personnel.

They were later taken to the provincial migration management directorate and repatriated.