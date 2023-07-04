Türkiye 'neutralized' 65 terrorists in June

This June security forces in Türkiye "neutralized" at least 65 terrorists, a government official said on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter that eight terrorists were "neutralized," 41 others were captured, and 16 more terrorists surrendered to security forces.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish security forces carried out 13,138 domestic operations in rural areas against the PKK terrorist organization, including 43 large- and mid-scale operations.

The country's security forces thwarted 16 terror attacks last month and destroyed 38 shelters and hideouts used by the PKK, while authorities confiscated 51 weapons and 70 hand grenades, as well as mines and improvised explosive devices, as part of the operations.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

















