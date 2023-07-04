Turkish president receives Jordanian deputy prime minister for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi in the capital Ankara for talks.

No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.

Safadi, who is also serving as the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of Jordan, earlier met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Jordan were established in 1947.