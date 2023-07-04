Mentally handicapped teen highjacks municipality bus in Kayseri

In the central Talas district of Kayseri, a mentally handicapped young man highjacked a passenger bus after finding the key inside the vehicle.



The incident occurred when 15-year-old B. C. noticed that the municipality bus parked on an empty lot on Aşık Veysel Boulevard was left with the key inside and decided to enter the vehicle.



Upon witnessing B. C. driving the bus, concerned individuals promptly alerted the police. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and attempted to stop the youth, who disregarded their warnings and continued driving for approximately 4 kilometers.



Unfortunately, the bus eventually collided with the median on Hulusi Akar Boulevard, causing damage to the vehicle. B.C., who was identified as mentally disabled, was apprehended by the police and taken to the Yıldırım Beyazıt Police Station.

The municipality bus was returned following the incident.







