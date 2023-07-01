Unprecedented violence in France: Building set on fire with people trapped inside

France is witnessing an alarming escalation of violence and chaos. What began with the tragic killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer has now spread to multiple cities throughout the country. Despite calls for calm and the implementation of curfews, nights of violence and unrest continue.







Marseille and Lyon have emerged as new focal points of the protests, which were sparked by the teenager's death and have engulfed the nation in flames.



The violence has persisted for four consecutive nights since the incident involving the young driver, Nael M., who tragically lost his life due to police gunfire.







Yesterday, protests intensified in and around Paris, and today the intensity shifted to Marseille and Lyon. City centers have become hotbeds of violence, with widespread looting and arson targeting workplaces and shops.



Following the looting of an arsenal-equipped workplace, an individual carrying a shotgun was apprehended. In Marseille, numerous people were detained, prompting the deployment of additional forces, including the special police team RAID and surveillance planes to maintain control over the city.







Marseille's Mayor, Benoit Payan, urgently requested reinforcements from the government due to the uncontrolled looting in the city.



Disturbing images shared on social media show protesters raiding a renowned cosmetics store, filling their bags with stolen goods.



Mayor Payan strongly condemned the events, while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed the arrival of reinforcements and the detention of 270 individuals, with 80 arrests made in Marseille alone.







In Lyon, clashes between police and activists resulted in the arrest of 38 people. A police station and vehicles were attacked, looting occurred, and the local governor's office announced the deployment of armored vehicles in response.



A motorcycle dealership in the city was also targeted by looters.







In Toulouse, police detained 19 individuals for resorting to violence during evening protests.



In a particularly horrifying incident, an apartment building was set on fire while its residents were asleep.







A multimedia library in Metz was completely destroyed by fire set by protesters, and a police station in Ales caught fire due to intense firework attacks.



Demonstrators targeted a high school in Montpellier, and a field in Pithiviers was set ablaze, with the flames rapidly spreading.







In the capital, Paris, protesters gathered at Concorde Square to denounce police violence but were subsequently evacuated.



Numerous events in the city have been cancelled due to security concerns. Curfews have been imposed in 10 cities across the country in an attempt to restore order.









