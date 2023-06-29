Multiple people were injured in a bus accident in Istanbul

In Arnavutköy, a bus carrying passengers between cities crossed into the opposite lane and crashed into multiple vehicles.

Health, police, and fire brigade teams were sent to the scene as the passenger bus, traveling on the Habipler road, veered into the opposite lane and collided with several vehicles.

As a result of the accident, a long queue of vehicles formed on the road, which was closed to traffic in the direction of Arnavutköy.

The teams, who took precautions at the scene, are continuing their work.