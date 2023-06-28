 Contact Us
Erdoğan extends Eid-al-Adha greetings to Islamic World

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday shared a heartfelt Eid-al-Adha message on his social media account, extending his warmest wishes to his nation and Muslim communities worldwide.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published June 28,2023
In his message, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed his sincere congratulations on the blessed occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

''I convey my best wishes for the festivities to bring abundant blessings to our families, our nation, the Islamic world, and all of humanity.'' Erdoğan said.

The Eid-al-Adha holiday commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son at the command of God, before the last-minute divine substitute of a ram.

Muslims sacrifice animals in commemoration of this intervention and share the meat with the poor and their relatives.