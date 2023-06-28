Earthquake victims in Türkiye enter Eid al-Adha with a deep sense of sadness

The earthquake survivors in the disaster area entered Eid al-Adha with a heavy heart. In cities where thousands of lives were lost, the earthquake victims visited cemeteries to pay tribute to their lost loved ones.



One such place of sorrow was the Narlıca Orphans Cemetery in Antakya, the central district of Hatay.



Psychosocial support teams associated with the Ministry of Family and Social Services were present at the cemetery to provide assistance.







On the tombstone of Delal, a 5-year-old who had passed away, a fruit juice box and crackers intended to be given to her on Eid al-Adha, as well as a small baby doll dressed in blue, were left as a symbolic gesture.

Emotions ran high as those who visited the cemetery experienced poignant moments, unable to hold back their tears.

Mehmet Töken, who tragically lost his wife and four children in the earthquake in Adıyaman, was present at the cemetery to commemorate his daughter's birthday.





"She used to say, 'Daddy, will you bring me a cake?' When I asked her what flavor she wanted, she replied, 'Make it chocolate. I really like chocolate.' Today is her birthday, but I no longer have a daughter or anyone left," he expressed, his heart heavy with grief.









