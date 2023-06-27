Erdoğan announces start of earthquake house delivery from October-November

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided an update on the ongoing efforts in the earthquake zone, stressing in his comments, "The construction and restoration activities are progressing rapidly. We expect to begin delivering the first batch of disaster homes from October to November."

He reiterated the commitment to healing the wounds of the earthquake and ensuring the affected individuals find new homes as soon as possible. President Erdoğan emphasized that this commitment remained strong even during the recent election period.

Highlighting the dedication to construction and restoration, Erdoğan expressed optimism about the gradual delivery of the first phase of earthquake houses starting in October-November.



The Turkish leader reaffirmed the promise made to the nation, stating the determination to complete a total of 650,000 earthquake houses, with 319,000 of them planned to be completed within the first year.





