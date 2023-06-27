 Contact Us
Edirne man falls asleep on seabed, drifted 7 kilometers

Published June 27,2023
In an incident off the coast of Yayla Village in the Keşan district of Edirne, a person who had fallen asleep on the seabed ended up being carried approximately 7 kilometres away from the shore due to the wind.

When the person's wife couldn't get in touch with him, she sought assistance from tourism operator Mustafa Altunhan.

Acting swiftly, Altunhan mobilized two boats and set out to rescue the individual who had been swept into open waters.

The boats reached the location where the person was stranded and successfully rescued him from the sea. Thanks to the prompt action of Mustafa Altunhan and his team, the citizen was brought back to safety after the unexpected incident.