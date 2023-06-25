20-meter tree falls on road in Istanbul, street closed to traffic

A tree with a length of 20 meters and a diameter of 1 meter, located on the side of the road in Çengelköy Street in Istanbul, was broken from its root.

A branch of the tree that fell on the road rested on the roof of the 3-storey building across the street.

Due to the fallen tree, Üsküdar-Beykoz Coastal Road was closed to traffic around Çengelköy Square.

Upon receiving the news, firefighters and Üsküdar Municipality teams came to the scene.

Municipal crews cut the 20-meter tree and removed it from the road, using cranes and machines.

Citizens and shopkeepers in the vicinity stated that they experienced great fear when the tree fell.

After removing the fallen tree, Çengelköy Street was opened to traffic.