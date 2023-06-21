PKK terrorist arrested attempting to infiltrate Türkiye from Syria

Security forces in Türkiye arrested a PKK terrorist in the southeastern Şanlıurfa province on Wednesday, a security source said.

The terrorist was caught infiltrating Türkiye from Syria, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions from speaking to the media.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.