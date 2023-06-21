Istanbul Airport hosts nearly 1.5M planes in 4.5 years

Officially opened on Oct. 29, 2018 on the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, Istanbul Airport has served nearly 1.5 million planes so far.

The first flight to Istanbul Airport took place on June 21, 2018 with the landing of the Presidential "TC-ANK" plane on the first runway, which is 3,750 meters long and 60 meters wide.

According to data compiled by Anadolu, some 209.8 million passengers have traveled through the mega airport since its opening.

Istanbul Airport welcomed 95,205 passengers in 2018 and 51.9 million in 2019.

It took over air traffic from Ataturk Airport on April 6, 2019.

Some 23.3 million traveled through Istanbul Airport and 185,642 planes were served in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit the air transport globally.

The airport saw 37 million passengers and 280,108 planes in 2021.

Last year, 425,890 planes landed and took off at Istanbul Airport, while the passenger traffic hit 64.3 million.

















