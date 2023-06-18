News Türkiye Tragic incident: Worker fatally struck by lightning while working in the field

Tragedy struck in Bursa as one of the workers in a field was fatally struck by lightning. The incident occurred while agricultural workers were cutting parsley during a rainy day in the Sakarya District of Yıldırım district.

Tragically, a worker lost his life after being struck by lightning in a field in Bursa.



The incident occurred while a group of agricultural workers were cutting parsley during rainy weather in the Sakarya District of Yıldırım.



Upon realizing that 63-year-old Nerguze Kartal had been struck by lightning, his colleagues immediately contacted the 112 Emergency Service Command Center.



However, due to the heavy rain causing muddy conditions on the surrounding roads, it was challenging for the police and medical teams to reach the scene promptly.



Unfortunately, Kartal was pronounced dead at the scene. His lifeless body was then transferred to the morgue of the Bursa Forensic Medicine Institute for further examination and autopsy.









