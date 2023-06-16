Türkiye appoints new ambassadors, representatives to missions abroad

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has appointed a host of new ambassadors and permanent representatives to the country's missions abroad, diplomatic sources said on Friday.

Tanju Bilgiç, who previously served as the Foreign Ministry spokesman, was named Türkiye's ambassador to Russia.

Mücahit Küçükyılmaz, the head adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appointed as Türkiye's ambassador to Algeria.

Other ambassadorial appointments included: Yunus Demirer to Paris, Rauf Alp Denktaş to Warsaw, Yavuz Kul to Asuncion, Mustafa İlker Kılıç to Morocco, Mustafa Levent Bilgen to Kiev, and Nüket Küçükel Ezberci to Madrid.

Additionally, Nevzat Uyanık was appointed as Türkiye's permanent representative for the International Civil Aviation Organization.





















