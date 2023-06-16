 Contact Us
Turkish, Greek defense ministers discuss enhanced relations at NATO meeting

"In a meeting characterized by a constructive and cordial atmosphere, Ministers Güler and Stefanis agreed on the development of a cooperative agenda based on good neighborly relations and friendship between Türkiye and Greece," said the Turkish Defense Ministry on its Twitter account.

Published June 16,2023
(AA Photo)

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Greek counterpart Alkiviadis Stefanis during the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on Thursday.

The North Atlantic Council (NAC) was set to convene for a crucial two-day meeting at NATO Headquarters chaired by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The gathering has assembled defense ministers from allied countries.

Earlier in the day, Güler met with his Lithuanian, French and British counterparts and Stoltenberg.