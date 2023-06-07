Türkiye is reliable partner for everyone in W. Balkans: Bosnian Croat leader

Bosnian Croat leader Zeljko Komsic has said that Türkiye is a reliable partner for everyone in the Western Balkans and their relations reached the highest level during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's term.

Komsic, who is the Croat member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, made the remarks after attending Erdoğan's oath taking ceremony on Saturday.

"There is one point that is gaining importance in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which I can say is Türkiye's strong political influence in the Western Balkans, or rather its influence in solving problems in a region where there is a possibility of constant conflict and danger," said Komsic.

He added that Türkiye is a country that has earned the trust of everyone in the region.

"Türkiye is a reliable friend and a factor of stability in the Western Balkans, both in the internal affairs of the countries and in regional relations as in Bosnia and Herzegovina," said Komsic.

According to Komsic, Türkiye's relations with not only Bosnia and Herzegovina but also the entire Western Balkans have reached a better level during President Erdoğan's term.

"For example, in the recent tensions in the north of Kosovo, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic asked Erdoğan to intervene in the solution of the problem," Komsic said.

He said that he personally welcomes Türkiye's active role for the stability of the Western Balkans.

According to him, Türkiye's influence in the region, especially in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is gradually increasing, and this has created a kind of disappointment in the U.S., the UK and EU.

Komsic said that deep-rooted history, tradition and culture binds the two countries together, describing the relations as "traditional and friendly."