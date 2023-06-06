We will further develop our national foreign policy vision: Turkish FM

Türkiye's newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, shared a post on his social media account after he took office, saying Türkiye will be developing its foreign policy vision.

Expressing that he handed over the duty of the head of the National Intelligence Organization to İbrahim Kalın, Fidan expressed his gratitude to President Erdogan, who entrusted his duty as the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

"We will further develop our national foreign policy vision with our long-established Foreign Office," he added.