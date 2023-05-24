Turkish Airlines celebrates Turkish Cuisine Week with exquisite flavors on flights, lounges

Turkish Airlines, the national flag carrier, is presenting the rich heritage of Turkish cuisine through specially curated menus on selected flights and exclusive passenger lounges, immersing passengers in a gastronomic journey as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week.

As part of the Turkish Cuisine Week celebrated from May 21-27, under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the carrier is organizing special events that showcase their award-winning culinary delights.

Famous for flying to most countries across the globe, the firm aims to familiarize its passengers with the superb food and beverages of Türkiye, by providing distinguished flavors on selected flights and private passenger lounges.

Turkish cuisine, which has been shaped by centuries of interaction with diverse civilizations, brings a wide range of cultural heritage to the present day.

During the festivities, the menu will highlight the gastronomic treasures of the city of Hatay, one of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network known for its culinary heritage.

On selected flights, Turkish Airlines' catering menus will be tailored to reflect the essence of Turkish cuisine, incorporating special flavors such as basil, tamarind, and rose sherbet.

Passengers traveling to various destinations will be informed about this exclusive event through creative initiatives like menu card designs, offering insights into the week, and raising awareness about its significance.

Special treats await Turkish cuisine enthusiasts at the THY Business Lounge located in Istanbul Airport. Additionally, passengers visiting THY's exclusive passenger lounges in New York, Miami, Washington, Nairobi, and Bangkok will have the opportunity to savor delightful promotions and experience the ancient history and unique recipes of Turkish cuisine from different continents.