Lion attacks family that gets in cage to take selfie

In Turkish resort city of Antalya's Manavgat district, a family went to a privately owned zoo on May 13. The family spent time in the zoo and watched a lion lying in the cage for a while.



Allegedly, the lion's caretaker told the family that the lions were not aggressive and that they could take selfies.



The family then entered the cage to take a selfie with the lion. The lion, who quickly got up from where he was lying when the family entered the cage, attacked the young boy.



It was revealed that the child, who was kept under observation in the hospital for 10 days, suffered from psychological trauma. While the family did not file a complaint against the zoo owners, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

















