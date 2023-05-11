Turkish president announces wage raises for civil servants

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday announced raising the minimum monthly civil servants wage to 22,000 Turkish liras ($1.124).

"We will arrange the minimum wage raises for civil servants not less than the minimum public worker wage. In July, the minimum civil servant wage will reach 22,000 Turkish liras," Erdoğan said in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan added that the civil servants' pay increase will also "automatically be reflected in the retirement salary. I instructed our Minister to complete this work by July."

On Tuesday, Erdoğan announced a 45% wage hike for 700,00 public workers, raising the minimum monthly public worker wage to 15,000 Turkish liras ($768).