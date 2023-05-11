Documentary on Türkiye’s 1st indigenous unmanned fighter jet premiers in Istanbul

The first screening of a documentary on the development stages of Bayraktar Kızılelma, Türkiye's first indigenous unmanned fighter aircraft, was held Wednesday in Istanbul.

The Goal: Kızılelma also recounts the development journey of Turkish aviation firm Baykar's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

"The documentary tells about the suffering and the efforts for Türkiye to be free and independent in the skies," Selçuk Bayraktar, the head of Baykar, told reporters ahead of its premier.

"It tells not only the story of Kızılelma, but also the story of this whole adventure. More than technique, it tells why we created the warplane and how we do it," Bayraktar said.

He urged the Turkish nation and all brotherly countries to watch the documentary broadcast on Baykar's YouTube channel.




















