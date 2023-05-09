Türkiye marks Europe Day

Türkiye, a NATO ally and EU membership candidate, is a key actor that makes major contributions to regional security and stability, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Tuesday, marking May 9, Europe Day.

"Together with the other peoples of Europe we have celebrated the 9th of May, the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, as Europe Day in our country since 1999, the year marking the official declaration of our country's candidate status to the EU," Çavuşoğlu said in a statement

Europe Day, also known as Schuman Day, is observed on May 9 each year to mark the 1950 Schuman Declaration, which proposed the formation of a European Coal and Steel Community, the precursor to the European Union.

Türkiye realizes the importance of joint efforts in maintaining peace, as it marks Europe Day amid complex challenges like energy security, illegal migration, and disruptions in food and supply chains brought about by the war in Ukraine, Çavuşoğlu said.

"The current situation compels us to reconsider with a strategic point of view the contributions that Türkiye-EU relations will make to solving these problems once improved in all aspects, particularly regarding accession negotiations," he added.

At this crucial time when the European security architecture is being redesigned, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye-a NATO ally and EU candidate country-steps forward as a "key actor" that is capable of making the "broadest contribution" to the security and stability of its region as well as the international system.

"With this understanding, the removal of political obstacles in front of Türkiye and the elevation of our relations to the deserved level will be in the best interest of both sides," he added.

The EU continues to develop new policies and understandings in face of changing circumstances and multi-layered challenges, Çavuşoğlu said, adding: "Enlargement policy being back on the EU agenda with the war in Ukraine is a recent example. We have started our accession negotiations with the goal of full membership to the EU.

"Our main expectation is their finalization in a fair and result oriented approach, without being instrumentalized for national politics."

Çavuşoğlu also extended Türkiye's appreciation for the EU's solidarity with the Turkish people after the powerful Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.