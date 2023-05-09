Zelensky underlines importance of Europe Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday stressed the importance of Europe Day, which is celebrated on May 9 every year.



While in Russia the victory over Nazi Germany was celebrated nationwide with parades and various events on the same day, Zelensky addressed what he considered the more important Europe Day in his evening video address.



"Today, May 9, we celebrate Europe Day together with the whole of free Europe to honour an achievement that would not have been possible without the victory over Nazism," he said.



May 9 commemorates French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman's declaration in 1950 on the founding of the European Coal and Steel Community, which later became the European Union. Since 1985, this day has been marked with celebrations and festivities throughout Europe.



"We would not have such a united Europe - a Europe without aggression and revanchism, a Europe that respects different cultures, that resolves disputes exclusively on the basis of the rule of law and that is proud of the diversity on our continent," Zelensky continued.



Zelensky mentally linked the day of commemoration and victory over National Socialism in World War II on May 8 with Europe Day that follows.



"Europe as a dream come true of a peaceful continent." And it was only a matter of time before Ukraine, too, was able to restore a sustainable and just peace for this part of Europe, he added.



