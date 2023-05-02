Türkiye sets example in fighting terrorism for whole world, says communications director

Türkiye demonstrates an exemplary anti-terrorism approach for the whole world, the country's communications director said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Istanbul Security Forum, Fahrettin Altun said this forum was organized to create a global dialogue platform in the field of security.

Altun pointed out terrorism as one of the most important security threats in today's world.

Terrorist groups, he said, do not just target a country or its citizens, but rather they target all of humanity. "The attacks of terrorist organizations are directed towards all humanity, regardless of language, religion, race or geography."

Thus, it is of great importance to adopt a firm stance to prevent and fight terrorism and impose sanctions against it, Altun said.

"For this, it is obligatory to develop an international understanding of struggle without making any distinction between terrorist organizations and regardless of the geography in which terrorist acts are carried out."

He also said Türkiye's approach in fighting terrorism serves as a model for the rest of the world to follow.

Türkiye, he said, is a power that maintains peace, security, and stability in its region and globally, as well as reinforcing its national security.

With the roles and responsibilities Ankara has taken on, as well as the discourse it has developed on an international level, it will persist as a guarantor of peace and security, the Turkish official said.

"Our country has effectively fought all terrorist organizations, from PKK/YPG to Daesh/ISIS and FETÖ, which threaten our national security and regional peace and stability, and continues to do so."

However, Türkiye does not receive the support and solidarity it deserves in this struggle, and even the terrorist organizations and terrorists it fights are supported by various countries, Altun underlined.

"Those who feed another terrorist organization under the name of fighting terrorism are betraying the fight against global terrorism. These countries should turn from this wrong strategy that will make them pay a price as soon as possible."

Altun also said the security threats of the 21st century are not limited to conflicts between countries, regional conflicts, or wars. "Climate change, environmental problems, natural disasters, and their consequences are also issues of global security that cannot be ignored."

The Istanbul Security Forum is being held on May 2-3 by Türkiye's Communications Directorate to address regional and global security threats and solution proposals with an innovative perspective.

The two-day event, held for the first time in Istanbul, will bring together policy makers, academics, experts, journalists, and representatives of international organizations who will discuss the regional and global powers' approaches to security policies. In panels and roundtables, the participants will exchange views on ways to ensure security and on facing challenges that require collective response.