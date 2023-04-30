HEAD OF TEKNOFEST ORGANIZER SELÇUK BAYRAKTAR VISITS ANADOLUS STAND IN EVENT

Selçuk Bayraktar, head of the Turkish major tech event TEKNOFEST's organizer T3 Foundation, visited Anadolu's stand during the event.

Recalling that Anadolu is a stakeholder of the event since the first edition in 2018, Bayraktar extended his thanks to the agency staff during his visit.

The agency's stand has attracted attention, where visitors are given simulated reporter training.

Anadolu Director General Serdar Karagöz has also visited the stand several times during the event.

Visitors can see the agency's books at the stand, and there are some events for children prepared by the agency staff.

The five-day TEKNOFEST, which started on Thursday in Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, features cutting-edge technology and defense products and hosts several events such as airshows, workshops, and competitions.



