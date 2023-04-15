Turkish defense chief extends condolences to Azerbaijan after deadly Armenian attack

Türkiye's defense chief on Saturday expressed his condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart over the death of three of the country's soldiers in combat with Armenian elements.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar addressed a letter to Zakir Hasanov after three Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in clashes with Armenian elements on the border between the two countries on April 11.

"The understanding of two states, one nation brings Türkiye and Azerbaijan together in both sorrow and joy. We will continue to support the just battle of our dearest friends, the Azerbaijani Turks, with all of our resources, as we have done in the past," Akar said in his letter.

Three Azerbaijani soldiers were killed on Tuesday in an attack by Armenian forces in the Lachin district of the East Zangezur region.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.