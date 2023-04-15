Türkiye launches 1st indigenous high-resolution observation satellite

Türkiye launched its 1st indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, IMECE, at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US on Saturday.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite was blasted off early on Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in the US state of California at 0648 GMT.

The launch marks the first time that Türkiye will have an electro-optical satellite camera with sub-meter resolution in orbit.

The IMECE's orbit will be sun-synchronous at an altitude of 680 kilometers (422.5 miles) and serve in the areas of defense, disaster management, environment and urbanization, and agriculture and forestry.

During its mission span of five years, the satellite will take images from around the world.

'Türkiye's most advanced observation satellite'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also made remarks at the event with a video message, saying that "IMECE is to be Türkiye's most advanced observation satellite in terms of image resolution, communication speed, and maneuverability."

"Türkiye carried out the design, production, assembly, integration and tests of observation satellite IMECE itself," Erdoğan added.

"Türkiye developed IMECE's critical technologies, including flight computers and the communication systems, indigenously, Erdoğan said.

IMECE is capable of taking images from all around the world with a high-resolution electro-optical camera, Erdoğan stressed.

Türkiye reaping the benefits of its national technology move and it is aiming to rise to the top in the global tech league, he said.

