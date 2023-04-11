Türkiye rescues 20 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

Those who saw that a group of irregular immigrants were stranded on Küçükada, in the western province of Muğla, reported the situation to the Turkish gendarmerie.



Reaching the region with a warning, the teams rescued 20 migrants.



It was reported that the immigrants of Palestinian and Syrian nationalities went to the Didim district of Aydın from İzmir on April 8, and then were left on Küçükada, which was said to be a Greek island.



They were referred to the provincial migration office for due process.



Türkiye and international human rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back asylum seekers, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable people, including women and children.



Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution in their countries.



It already hosts 4 million refugees, more than any other country in the world, and is taking new security measures on its borders to humanely prevent a fresh influx of migrants.

























