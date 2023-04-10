Turkish, Serbian foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties over phone

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic on Monday discussed bilateral relations over the phone, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Çavuşoğlu and Dacic also exchanged views on cooperation issues on international platforms.

Türkiye sees Serbia as an important nation for regional stability, and the two countries established a high-level cooperation council in 2017.

In a separate phone call, Çavuşoğlu congratulated Alberto Van Klaveren Stork on becoming the foreign minister of Chile.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric had announced a major cabinet reshuffle on March 10.

Boric was Chile's ambassador to the EU from 2001 to 2006, and also served as undersecretary of foreign affairs from 2006 to 2009 under former President Michelle Bachelet.