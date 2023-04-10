TCG Anadolu military ship ready for Turkish Armed Forces inventory

Türkiye's largest military ship, TCG Anadolu, is ready to enter the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces as it will be handed over to the Naval Forces Command with a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

TCG Anadolu can accommodate 19 helicopters and 30 UCAV vehicles.

The world's first armed unmanned aerial vehicle carrier ship enters the Turkish Armed Forces inventory today.

TCG Anadolu Multi-Purpose Amphibious Assault Ship Project, the construction of which was started at Tuzla Sedef Shipyard, was completed exactly 6 years later.

Helicopter, folding-wing flag carrier TB3, and the first unmanned warplane Kızıl Elma will be able to land and take off on the world's first UCAV ship.

TCG Anadolu will be handed over to the Naval Forces Command by the Presidency of Defense Industries, following the ceremony at 14.00 today on Monday, in which President Erdoğan will also attend.