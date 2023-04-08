Turkish mosque donates food packages to residents in Uganda’s capital

The Abubaker Mosque, or Ebubekir Camii, in Uganda's capital donated assorted food packages Friday to disadvantaged people in Kampala, to help them fulfill their obligation to fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Rice, wheat flour, maize, cooking oil, and other food items were handed out after Friday prayers.

Imam Sheikh Kirumira Mahmudaid said those asking for help keep growing.

"The foodstuffs were donated by well-wishers to support those in need through the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, we will continue supporting the less privileged as much as we can," said the spiritual leader.

Recipients Anadolu spoke to were grateful for the generosity of the Turkish people at a time when Türkiye is grappling with the aftermath of deadly earthquakes.

"The Turkish people continue supporting us even when they are facing difficulties after a devastating earthquake, am so grateful to them," said Aisha Nakitto.

The event was attended by the Turkish state-run aid agency, TIKA, country representative to Uganda, Ömer Aykon.

Many Turkish charities that have been giving Ramadan packages in Uganda are currently subdued, ramping up efforts to earthquake survivors in Türkiye.

Ebubekir Camii is a Turkish-operated mosque in Kampala.