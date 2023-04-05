Erdoğan aide: Türkiye will not allow terror group to 'nest' in Northern Iraq

Türkiye's presidential spokesman on Wednesday stressed that his country will not allow the PKK terror group to 'nest' in northern Iraq and become a threat.

Speaking to Anadolu, İbrahim Kalın drew attention to the increasing presence of the terrorist PKK and emphasized that Türkiye fully supports Iraq's territorial integrity and political unity.

Noting that Türkiye always had a constructive attitude in relations with Iraq, Kalın said: "But if the territory of Iraq becomes a place where terrorist organizations are used to threaten our country, we have to take steps."

"We know that the PKK has a very serious establishment in Sulaymaniyah," Kalın said, adding that Türkiye will not disregard this.

Citing Türkiye's recent decision to close its airspace to flights to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah airport on April 3-June 3 amid PKK terrorist activities in the region, Kalın said there may be additional steps regarding this.

"No matter where the PKK exists, we will never allow it to nest there and become a threat to our country," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.