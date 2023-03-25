Istanbul rabbi sends message to mark Muslim holy month of Ramadan

As the Jewish holiday of Passover looms, an Istanbul rabbi marked on Friday the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Today we will mark the beginning of the month of Nisan in the Hebrew calendar. In this month we will celebrate Passover in which we celebrate the redemption from slavery from ancient Egypt," said the chairman of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States (ARIS), Rabbi Mendy Chitrik.

ARIS is a group that works to connect and support the activities of rabbis serving Jewish communities in predominantly Muslim countries.

"Our Muslim neighbors and friends start observing Ramadan, by fasting and sharing of meals at iftar," said Chitrik, who is also the Ashkenazi rabbi of Istanbul.

"We wish our brothers in faith Rosh Chodesh Tov and we also wish our fellow citizens and neighbors that their fasting and acts of sharing be accepted and make the world a better place for us all," he said.

During Ramadan, the Muslim fast begins after a pre-dawn meal known as suhoor and ends with iftar -- a fast-breaking meal -- at sunset. Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month.



























