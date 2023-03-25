Greece stresses ‘positive turn’ in relations with Ankara

Greece on Saturday underlined a recent "positive turn" in relations with Türkiye in the wake of disasters in both countries.

This new reality is reflected in the countries' joint statement following the fourth Meeting of the Positive Agenda in the Turkish capital Ankara on March 22 and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's recent meeting in Brussels with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, said Dendias.

Speaking to Greek daily Proto Tema, Dendias said the rapprochement in bilateral ties was caused by Ankara's new attitude towards Athens.

Though the Greek government is fully aware of the difficulties in relations, he said: "We have an obligation to respond to such Turkish behavior accordingly."

"It would be unforgivable on the Greek side not to attempt to utilize this change," Dendias said, adding: "Greece has an absolute duty to step through the door Türkiye has opened."

Greece was among the first countries to convey condolences and offer aid on Feb. 6, when twin quakes struck 11 southern Turkish provinces.

Likewise, Türkiye was the first country to offer condolences and aid following a Feb. 28 train accident in northern Greece that left at least 57 people dead.

After the accident, Türkiye allowed the transfer of a Greek prisoner to Greece to attend his son's funeral.

On March 20, Cavusoglu and Dendias met in Brussels and agreed that Türkiye will support Greece's campaign for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in 2025-2026 and Athens will support Ankara's candidacy for secretary general of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).