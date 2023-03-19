TÜRKIYES FIRST BORON CARBIDE PLANT TO BE OPENED

Türkiye's first boron carbide plant will be opened today in Balıkesir with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Fatih Dönmez, published a video on those who wonder about boron carbide.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, in Türkiye, which has 73 percent of the world's boron reserves, Eti Maden broke a record with a sales revenue of 1 billion 321 million dollars last year.

Türkiye's first boron carbide facility, which will be the country's one of the first strategic facility and will strengthen the defense industry, will be opened in Bandırma, Balıkesir, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

In the facility, where 279 people will be employed when working at full capacity in total, 1000 tons of boron carbide will be produced annually. Boron carbide, which is the third hardest material after diamond and cubic boron, is used in many fields, especially in the defense industry.