TÜRKIYES ELDERLY POPULATION JUMPS 22.6% IN 5 YEARS

Türkiye's elderly population has jumped by 22.6% over the last five years and reached 8.45 million in 2022, according to the country's statistical institute.

TurkStat said that the elderly population aged 65 or over was 6.89 million in 2017.

It said that 44.4% of the elderly population was male and 55.6% was female in 2022.

The "proportion of the elderly population in the total population" was 8.5% in 2017 and 9.9% in 2022, and it is expected to be 12.9% in 2030, 16.3% in 2040, 22.6% in 2060 and 25.6% in 2080, TurkStat added.