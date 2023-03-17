Death toll from flash floods in southeastern Türkiye rises to 18

The death toll rose to 18 from flash floods that hit Türkiye's southeastern Adiyaman and Sanliurfa provinces, the country's interior minister said Friday.

A total of 16 people in Sanliurfa and two in Adiyaman were killed, Suleyman Soylu told reporters in Sanliurfa.

Also, he said search and rescue efforts are currently underway in one location in Sanliurfa, and two locations in Adiyaman's Tut district.

Damage assessment continues with approximately 10,000 personnel and 3,000 vehicles, he said.

Heavy downpours caused a river, especially in Adiyaman's Tut district and in Malatya's Dogansehir district to overflow causing flooding, he added.

This comes after Adiyaman and Sanliurfa were hit last month by twin earthquakes that devastated nine more provinces in southern Türkiye and left 48,448 people dead.