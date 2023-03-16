Turkish president receives Hungarian premier for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday received Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the capital Ankara.

The meeting came after the extraordinary summit of leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

No further information was released about the closed-door meeting.

During the summit, held under the theme of Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance, the leaders elaborated on multilateral cooperation and coordination mechanisms in the fight against disasters, and hold consultations on current challenges in the region.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries that work together to elevate relations and union among themselves.

Its members are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. EU state Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.