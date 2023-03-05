 Contact Us
News Türkiye Greek foreign minister pays visit to Istanbul

Greek foreign minister pays visit to Istanbul

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published March 05,2023
Subscribe
GREEK FOREIGN MINISTER PAYS VISIT TO ISTANBUL

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Sunday paid a visit to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Dendias attended the Feast of Orthodoxy (The Sunday of Orthodoxy) -- the first Sunday of Great Lent -- at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

Worshippers also prayed for the victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, as well as for the Greece train-crash victims.

Head of Cyprus' Orthodox Church Archbishop Georgios also attended the ceremony.

As part of his visit on Sunday, Dendias is expected to hold a meeting with Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew.