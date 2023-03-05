Greek foreign minister pays visit to Istanbul

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Sunday paid a visit to the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

Dendias attended the Feast of Orthodoxy (The Sunday of Orthodoxy) -- the first Sunday of Great Lent -- at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

Worshippers also prayed for the victims of the devastating Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, as well as for the Greece train-crash victims.

Head of Cyprus' Orthodox Church Archbishop Georgios also attended the ceremony.

As part of his visit on Sunday, Dendias is expected to hold a meeting with Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew.