91-year-old Bosnian woman on welfare donates for Türkiye quake victims

In a benevolent gesture, a 91-year-old Bosnian woman on welfare has donated for victims of the Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Milka Grebenar, a resident of Bosnia and Herzegovina capital Sarajevo, is living on pension and daily food aid from a local humanitarian organization.

But when she got to know about the disaster in Türkiye, which enjoys historical and cultural relations with the Balkan country, the nonagenarian decided to donate 5 euros ($5.31), the last bit of her remaining meagre February pension, via the person who brings her food every day.

Grebenar, who lives alone after losing her husband a few years ago, said she wants to share her pension with someone in need.

"It was terrifying to watch the earthquake zones and it affected me a lot. It is a complete disaster," she told Anadolu, adding that even small amounts can make a big difference.

Grebenar also donated the toys she collected over the years for child survivors of the deadly quakes.

"When I saw toys were being collected for earthquake victims, I went to the back room and collected everything I had. I put the toys on the table, watched for a long time and decided to donate them too. I am very happy. Someone will play with these toys," she said.

Commenting on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's efforts for the quake-hit region and its people, she said: "My opinion about him is good because I listen to his statements and see how much he protects his people."

More than 45,000 people have died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes that centered in Kahramanmaras, and struck 10 other Turkish provinces-Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Diyarbakir, Adiyaman, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.